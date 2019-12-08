Turczyk’s Meats is leaving West Side Market, City of Cleveland promising renovations to the Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As one of the West Side Market’s long-standing vendors, Turczyk’s Meat’s is leaving, the City of Cleveland has been awarded $5.5 million in renovations to the West Side Market, and promising renovations. This was announced by the City on Sunday morning.
Turczyk’s Meats said in a Facebook post late last night stated they will be leaving the West Side Market in a statement.
One of the many reasons Turczyk’s Meats said they are leaving is due to the conditions at the Market, and due to management.
Turczyk’s Meats also thank you to their supporters over the years.
The City said in the statement that $2 million in funding for 2019 already exists.
The City said the plans include addressing electrical improvements, lighting upgrades, building envelope improvements, and other market needs. The City also said it will continue to move forward with these plans with additional capital funding planned in 2020 – 2021.
In the statement, it said the City is committed to its oversight of one of Cleveland’s most iconic destinations.
The recent improvements made by the City on the West Side Market, the City said the improvements include installation of new boilers, new electrical systems, a new parking lot, roof repairs, new cooling systems and more.
The City said they want to maintain relationships with people who would like to stay as a vendor and those who would like to do business opportunities at West Side Market.
