Akron Police searching for suspects who robbed 2 separate Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers in less than an hour

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said they are searching for suspects who robbed two separate Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers Sunday night and Monday morning. The robberies occurred at Power St. and Huber St.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Police said they responded to a call at the 300 block of Power St. at 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they said a 55-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery driver man said he was robbed at gunpoint.
Police said the man said after completing the scheduled delivery, he was approached by two suspects, one of which was armed. Police said the driver said one of the suspects asked for change for a $10 bill.
The delivery driver told police he told the suspects he did not have the change and continued his vehicle. The driver said one of the suspects grabbed him from behind and demanded he empty his pockets, while the other suspect held him at gunpoint. The driver told police the suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
MONDAY MORNING
Police said they received another call about another pizza delivery man robbed shortly before 12:40 a.m. The police said the robbery happened at the 800 block of Huber St.
When officers arrived, they met a 37-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery man.
Police said the driver told them three suspects approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects fled with three pizzas and an unknown amount of cash.
Police said anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490, or at (330) 375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers, at (330) 434-COPS. You can also text tips at TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous
