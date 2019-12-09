Akron staple Swensons adds waffle fries to the menu

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a historic day for the iconic Swenson’s Drive Thru.
The Northeast Ohio chain announced that they will start serving waffle fries on Monday, Dec. 9.
You can get a batch at your nearest Swenson’s location:
- University Heights - 14510 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44122
- Seven Hills - 7635 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131
- North Olmsted - 27175 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
- North Akron - 658 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave, Akron, OH 44310
- Avon - 36041 Main St, Avon, OH 44011
- West Akron - 40 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44313
- Stow/Kent - 4466 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
- Montrose - 40 Brookmont Rd, Akron, OH 44333
The waffle fries will join potato teezers, potato puffs, and regular french fries on the list of sides.
