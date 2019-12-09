Akron staple Swensons adds waffle fries to the menu

Swensons will be celebrating 85 years in Akron this week by giving $10 gift coins to every 85th customer at each location.
By Randy Buffington | December 9, 2019 at 11:17 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 11:17 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a historic day for the iconic Swenson’s Drive Thru.

The Northeast Ohio chain announced that they will start serving waffle fries on Monday, Dec. 9.

You can get a batch at your nearest Swenson’s location:

  • University Heights - 14510 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44122
  • Seven Hills - 7635 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131
  • North Olmsted - 27175 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
  • North Akron - 658 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave, Akron, OH 44310
  • Avon - 36041 Main St, Avon, OH 44011
  • West Akron - 40 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44313
  • Stow/Kent - 4466 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
  • Montrose - 40 Brookmont Rd, Akron, OH 44333

The waffle fries will join potato teezers, potato puffs, and regular french fries on the list of sides.

