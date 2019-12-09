Camera captures child and adult stealing package off Akron woman’s porch

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - ‘Tis the season, for porch pirates. An Akron woman caught them in the act this weekend, but the theft isn’t the most disturbing part of this story.
In a video captured by an Akron woman’s Ring camera, you see a woman with a child walking down the street with a carriage. The young boy she’s with runs up to the home and snatches a package right off the victim’s porch. We blurred the boy’s face because he’s a minor.
"The kid being utilized to further the commission of this crime that just gives us as an agency and the department an extra layer of disappointment. Just a child being manipulated to do something like that,” said Lt Michael Miller, Public Information Officer with the Akron Police Department.
It happened on 13th street in the Kenmore neighborhood in Akron Saturday morning. The victim did not want to go on camera, but she did tell us she believes the pair was working together and that they hit several other houses in the neighborhood the same day. They stole an Amazon echo off her porch.
"It’s a crime of opportunity and certainly around the holidays you get more of those instances where it’s a crime of opportunity,” said Miller.
Lieutenant Miller says they always see an increase in these crimes this time of year. He suggests scheduling your deliveries for a time you will be home or asking a neighbor to look out for your package.
“That homeowner, that victim wasn’t respected,” Miller said. “That adult did not respect that child in that instance and it’s just unfortunate that she appeared to have influenced him to commit the crime as well.”
Akron police are still searching for the woman and child, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at their non-emergency number, 330-375-2181.
