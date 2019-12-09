Case of mumps identified in northern Ohio high school student, health officials say

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Health Department identified a contagious case of the viral disease mumps in a high school student.
According to health officials, the case at Margaretta High School is the first time mumps was identified in Erie County this year.
Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, swelling of glands, fatigue, muscle aches, and loss of appetite.
It is often spread through mucus or touching objects an infected person came in contact with.
Mumps may take anywhere from 12 to 25 days before the first signs of symptoms are shown.
Someone who is fully vaccinated is nine-times less likely to be diagnosed with mumps than someone who is unvaccinated, the health department said.
Ohio law allows parents to request exemption for immunizations for reasons of conscience or religious objection and for medical reasons. Otherwise, the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is required.
Anyone with the described symptoms should contact a medical professional immediately.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.