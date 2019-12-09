Cleveland Police investigating a homicide where an ex-girlfriend shot and killed her ex-boyfriend after her ex kick in her door

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said they are investigating a homicide that involves a 26-year-old woman who she said she shot her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend who kicked in her door. The woman was arrested.
The woman suffered no injuries police said.
Police said they have arrested the 28-year-old woman who called in that her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door and she had shot him. She said she barricaded herself in a room to call the police.
Police said the 26-year-old was dead at the scene.
The homicide unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to investigate the scene, police said.
Police said this matter remains under investigation and pending prosecutor review.
Police said no additional information is available at this time.
