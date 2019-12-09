Dominion Energy Ohio has issued a scam alert to customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio has issued a scammer alert to customers Sunday. They have been getting reports from customers this week of scammers purporting to work for the company who are telephoning customers seeking banking and other personal information claims such data is required to receive a new federal tax cut credit.
Dominion Energy Ohio said they want to remind customers they will begin receiving those automatically, beginning in April 2020 in their monthly bills.
Dominion Energy Ohio warns customers not to provide banking or other personal information to scammers who claim such data is required.
Dominion Energy Ohio also said they will never contact a customer by phone, or ask for personal financial information to receive a bill credit of any type, regardless of the situation.
Dominion Energy Ohio has advice if you receive a scam phone call: (1) Don’t provide any identifying information, such as your social security, bank account, credit or debit card numbers; (2) Hang up; (3) Report suspicious calls, texts and emails to Dominion Energy and local authorities. Never dial the phone number the scammers provide.
For more information about how to recognize scams or what to do if you think you’ve been a victim of a scam, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/scams.
