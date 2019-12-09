Former Avon fire chief indicted by the grand jury

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Avon fire chief has been indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury.
Frank Root was indicted on two charges of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.
Avon police said the investigation began this past July, after a complaint was forwarded to them from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office.
Root was arrested on Oct. 22 and currently remains out on a $10,000 bond.
Root served as the Avon fire chief from Feb. 1990 until his retirement in Feb. of 2006.
There is no next court date listed.
