Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns still have a playoff pulse _ and more drama. Nick Chubb ran for 99 of his 106 yards after halftime and the Browns outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 27-19 for their fourth straight win at home. Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had scoring runs for the Browns. But Cleveland's win was overshadowed by reports wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland. Beckham wouldn't address the speculation. The Browns caught a big break in the fourth quarter when Mayfield's third interception was overturned by an interference call. Joe Mixon had 146 yards rushing for the Bengals (1-12).
UNDATED (AP) — LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff. The pairings for the national semifinals were released Sunday. SEC champion LSU is the top seed. The Tigers will head to Atlanta to face the Big 12 champion Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. That same day, Big Ten champion Ohio State will play ACC and defending national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Phoenix. The national championship is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
UNDATED (AP) — In case you missed it in Week 14 of the NFL regular season: Jimmy Garoppolo turned in a confidence-building, career-burnishing performance to help the San Francisco 49ers come back to edge Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 48-46 in a thrill-a-minute game. And Jimmy G. seems to be heating up just as Tom Terrific appears to be slowing down. Another top topic after Sunday's games was the way Tom Brady and the rest of New England's offense looked in a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots were hurt by three bad officiating calls.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the injury says Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to undergo offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia. Beckham has been dealing with the issue for most of the season and plans to have the operation once Cleveland's season ends, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Beckham's injury could explain his substandard stats in his first season with Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowler has just two touchdown catches and only one 100-yard receiving game in his last 10.