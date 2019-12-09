Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the injury says Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to undergo offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia. Beckham has been dealing with the issue for most of the season and plans to have the operation once Cleveland's season ends, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Beckham's injury could explain his substandard stats in his first season with Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowler has just two touchdown catches and only one 100-yard receiving game in his last 10.