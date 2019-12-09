Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has been reopened into the 38-year-old cold case of a teenager who was found dead five days after he disappeared from a party in a Cleveland suburb. Newburgh Heights police announced the department will partner with Tiffin University students to find out what happened to 17-year-old Kurt Sova. Sova went to a house party on Oct. 23, 1981. He left the party and never made it home. Sova's body was found five days later in a ravine near the house where the party was held. A coroner at the time could not determine Sova's cause of death.