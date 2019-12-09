Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-FBN-BENGALS-BROWNS
Browns stay in playoff hunt, ground out 27-19 win over Cincy
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns still have a playoff pulse. Nick Chubb ran for 99 of his 106 yards after halftime and the Browns outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 27-19 for their fourth straight win at home. Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had scoring runs for the Browns . Cleveland bounced back after a loss last week at Pittsburgh that pushed it to the brink of missing the postseason for the 17th straight season. The Browns caught a big break in the fourth quarter when Mayfield's third interception was overturned by an interference call. Joe Mixon had 146 yards rushing for the Bengals (1-12).
City must pay lost wages to officer who used racial slur
CINCINNATI (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that the city of Cincinnati must pay lost wages to a black police officer who was suspended for using a racial slur. Officer Donte Hill was given a written reprimand after he was recorded using a slur while responding to a fight in November 2018. Chief Eliot Isaac had Hill's case reviewed a month later when a white officer named Dennis Barnette was also recorded using a racial slur while trying to arrest a black woman at a nightclub. Both Hill and Barnette received unpaid suspensions. Both officers filed lawsuits against the city.
District says it's not liable for boy, 8, who killed himself
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Public Schools officials are arguing that the district is not liable for the death of an 8-year-old boy who killed himself after he was knocked unconscious by another student. The school district is fighting for the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal trial judge's refusal to dismiss the parents' wrongful death lawsuit. Gabriel Taye's parents argue that Carson Elementary School never told them about the bullying. School officials claim Gabriel told staff he had fainted and never said he had been bullied or assaulted.
Police reopen investigation of 1981 cold case death in Ohio
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has been reopened into the 38-year-old cold case of a teenager who was found dead five days after he disappeared from a party in a Cleveland suburb. Newburgh Heights police announced the department will partner with Tiffin University students to find out what happened to 17-year-old Kurt Sova. Sova went to a house party on Oct. 23, 1981. He left the party and never made it home. Sova's body was found five days later in a ravine near the house where the party was held. A coroner at the time could not determine Sova's cause of death.
Minor earthquake in Lake Erie shakes Ohio shoreline again
EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Geologists say a small earthquake centered just off the Lake Erie shoreline shook areas east of Cleveland. The 2.6 magnitude quake struck Saturday morning and was felt in several Ohio cities, including downtown Cleveland. There haven't been any reports of damage. It's the second 2.6 magnitude quake since mid-October. The latest one was centered about three miles north of the city of Eastlake. Both of those were much lighter than a 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June.
Priest accused of having child pornography
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest who is accused of having child pornography is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. Authorities arrested the Rev. Robert McWilliams on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville. He's charged with possessing child pornography and possessing criminal tools. The Cleveland diocese says investigators took a cellphone, iPad and laptop that belonged to McWilliams during a raid of the priest’s office and where he lived. McWilliams is being held in jail and hasn't made any statements since his arrest. Court records don't indicate whether he has any attorney.
Ohio governor not happy with plan to cut minor league teams
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor isn't a fan of of Major League Baseball's proposal to drop 42 minor league teams from their leagues after next season. Republican Mike DeWine says he knows how important the teams are to communities around the country. DeWine and his family own the Asheville Tourists, a Class A farm team in North Carolina. It's not one of the teams on the list to be cut. DeWine tells the Dayton Daily News that minor league baseball is important because it's an affordable way to introduce the game to children and families.
Man struck, killed after running from troopers on I-71
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — State troopers in Ohio say a driver ran into a traffic while he was being arrested along on Interstate 71 and was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer. The State Highway Patrol says the driver was pulled over early Saturday in Fayette County after trooped suspected he was driving while impaired. Troopers say 31-year-old Jonathon Richards, of Hamilton, pulled away and ran from them while he was being arrested. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-71 for several hours early Saturday.
University developing hearing protection for military dogs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are working on developing hearing protection for canines on the battlefield. The head of the project tells WKRC-TV in Cincinnati that the goal is to prevent short-term hearing loss in military working dogs.
Ohio counties prodded to complete election security updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief says he's confident the perennial swing state will have adequate safeguards against cyberattacks in place before the 2020 presidential election, even though upgrades he's ordered are coming along slowly. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said Friday that 52 of the 88 counties are at least halfway done carrying out orders he issued in June. They required federal risk and vulnerability assessments, installation of secure email systems and tools known as Albert intrusion detection devices, and other protections. During a cybersecurity briefing on Friday, LaRose urged local officials to get moving on the improvements before a Jan. 31 deadline.