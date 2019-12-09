Man indicted on charges linked to teen’s death in June 2017 at Tinkers Creek in Bedford

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -More than two and a half years later, a heartbroken family is getting some answers after their loved one’s body was found in Tinkers Creek in Bedford.
Forty-three-year-old, Daniel Baldwin, was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges in connection with 15-year-old Jalen Wise’s death.
“I’m just tired of my mom hurting. We just want answers. We want justice,” said Alana Wise, 19.
Justice for Jalen has been Alana Wise’s main priority since June 2017.
Life hasn’t been easy without her brother, her best friend, just one year younger.
Now, a holiday miracle as she received the news that a man will finally face a judge in connection with this case.
“He’s a complete stranger, so I’m surprised by that. I don’t even know this man," Wise said.
Baldwin is accused of taking Jalen and some other boys to Tinkers Creek without his mother’s permission.
“He was petrified of water so that was abnormal for him to want to go swimming and with strangers that we don’t know," Wise said.
Three days after Jalen went missing, a couple horseback riding found his body in the water.
In a police report, a witness said he was surrounded by several of the other boys and seemed apprehensive.
Another witness heard a scream, then heard a splash and saw wise being swept under a tunnel.
When no one was being held accountable for Jalen’s death, Kimberly F. Brown, with the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County knew the family needed some help.
“It did not pass our smell test and this is the reason why we went to Metro Parks administrators, their board of directors, their governing board, their CEO, their new chief of police to ask those questions," said Brown. “When I got the call Thursday, my heart was pounding when I was told that there was going to be, that there is an indictment for involuntary manslaughter and six counts of child endangerment. My heart was relieved and I was very pleased to call the Wise family to let them know.”
Alana believes the power of prayer played a role.
“Prayers go along way and just keeping your hope and faith,” she said.
Baldwin will be in court on Dec. 19. The family said they will be there and will see this case through until the very end.
