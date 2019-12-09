3 men and 1 woman caught on camera stealing alcohol from a Portage Lakes entertainment center

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff deputies said three men and one woman broke into an entertainment center and drank beer and liquor.
According to deputies, two men arrived at Pick’s at 530 Portage Lakes Drive at 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 30.
Deputies said they entered the banquet area through an unlocked door.
A third man and a woman joined them in the banquet area.
Deputies said all four suspects drank the alcohol.
The first two suspects were driving a late-model silver vehicle with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s office at 330-643-2181.
