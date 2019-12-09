Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and wind with temperatures in the 50’s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure, coming out of Iowa, will track over Lake Michigan this morning. We have lots of moisture streaming into Ohio. A warm and windy day ahead with pretty much an all day rain for us. Latest data is suggesting a general half to one inch of rain in our area. Temperatures will be above 50 degrees a good portion of the day and evening. Winds will be out of the south gusting over 35 mph at times. The cold front with this system tracks through tonight. A steady rain this evening turns to a drizzle overnight. Much colder air builds in behind the front. Winds will still gust over 35 mph at times tonight.