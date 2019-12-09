Report: Kevin Love prefers a move to a contending team

Report: Kevin Love prefers a move to a contending team
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, tries to dribble past Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Source: Matt Slocum)
By Simon Hannig | December 9, 2019 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 12:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday Cavs star Kevin Love prefers a trade to a contending team.

This report comes days after ESPN’s report that Cleveland is ready to listen to trade offers from other teams regarding Love.

Love will be a tricky player to move due to his injury history, and also to the fact he has three years, and $90 million remaining on his contract.

Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cavs back in the summer of 2018.

The Cavs are currently 5-17 on the season and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

Love, Tristan Thompson, and Matthew Dellavedova are the only remaining players from the 2016 Championship team.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.