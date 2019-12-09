Report: Kevin Love prefers a move to a contending team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday Cavs star Kevin Love prefers a trade to a contending team.
This report comes days after ESPN’s report that Cleveland is ready to listen to trade offers from other teams regarding Love.
Love will be a tricky player to move due to his injury history, and also to the fact he has three years, and $90 million remaining on his contract.
Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cavs back in the summer of 2018.
The Cavs are currently 5-17 on the season and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
Love, Tristan Thompson, and Matthew Dellavedova are the only remaining players from the 2016 Championship team.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.