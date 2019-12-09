Shootings, stabbings and homicides: Rash of violent crimes break out in Cleveland over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I see the tape. Saturday night about 11:30 a young lady says an ex-boyfriend kicked in her door and she ended up shooting him to death."
Tangier Curry lives just around the corner from unit "F" where the deadly shooting took place.
“It’s terrible. It’s so much stuff that goes on around here. It’s really sad, right next door. That’s bring tears to my eyes,” Curry said.
Rash of violent crime
On Saturday, Dec. 7, a female was shot at East 105th Street and St Clair Avenue. A few hours later, around 4 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in his hand at 7315 Guthrie Ave. He was transported to MetroHealth hospital by EMS.
At 6 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at the T-Mobile store at 13200 Shaker Square. The suspect fled in an unidentified vehicle.
Four hours later, a 21-year-old was stabbed at 1676 East 81st St. He was taken to University Hospitals.
Then around 11 p.m. three gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, there was a shooting at a Dairy Mart on West 117th at 1 a.m.
A 34-year-old woman was taken to Fairview Hospital.
On Monday, there was a 1 a.m. stabbing on West 6th Street and Johnson Court. A 29-year-old man was stabbed in his chest and back.
At 2 a.m. there was a shooting at 3620 East 59th Street. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to MetroHealth hospital, where he died.
