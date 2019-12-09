MA police cruisers get into holiday spirit with Trans-Siberian Orchestra choreographed video

STOW, Mass. (WOIO) - Police in Stow, Mass. are spreading Christmas cheer with a video featuring the department’s cruisers and a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song.
The lights from four cruisers were edited and synched with the rock band’s rendition of “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo.”
Stow police said video and pictures were taken of the cruisers and different lights activated and then edited with the music.
Since the post was shared on Facebook late Sunday night, the video received over 220,000 views and has over 10,000 reactions.
