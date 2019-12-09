Strongsville priest appears in court on child pornography charges

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Rev. Robert D. McWilliams, a Catholic priest working in Strongsville, is set to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court on Monday at 10 a.m.
McWilliams was placed on leave by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, after he was handcuffed and charged on Thursday for child pornography, a felony.
The St. Joseph Church priest was taken into custody on Dec. 5.
Agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went to the Strongsville church and searched his living and office spaces.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrived at St. Joseph Parish this morning, and searched McWilliams’ living and office spaces for evidence related to crimes that were allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Laptops, a cell phone and an iPad were seized during the search.
"... After being notified of the matter, the diocese immediately placed Fr. McWilliams on administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter. St. Joseph Parish, Sts. Joseph and John School and the Diocese of Cleveland are committed to protecting children and stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to assist in the investigation,” according to a statement released by the diocese on Thursday.
McWilliams was ordained on May 19, 2017.
