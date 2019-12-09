Violent weekend in Cleveland continues with 7 shootings, 1 stabbing and an aggravated robbery overnight and into early Sunday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the violent weekend in Cleveland has continued. There were four shootings, plus an aggravated robbery that happened Saturday, and three shootings Sunday.
SATURDAY
1 p.m.: Cleveland Police said a shooting occurred at E. 105 St./St. Clair with a female who suffered a gunshot wound. It is unknown at this time how old the victim is at this time.
4 p.m.: A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. This happened on Guthrie Ave. There are two older males described as suspects, but they were gone when the officers arrived. The man was taken by ambulance to MetroHealth Hospital.
6 p.m.: Police said an aggravated robbery took place on Shaker Square at T-Mobile, where the suspect robbed at gunpoint. Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
10 p.m.: Police said a 21-year-old man was stabbed at E. 81 St. The man went to University Hospital in a private vehicle.
11 p.m.: Police said a shooting occurred at E. 93rd St. and Mt. Auburn Ave. The three victims suffered gunshot wounds and arrived at University Hospital in a private vehicle.
SUNDAY
12 a.m.: Police said a male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. It occurred in the area of E. 116th St./MLK Drive. He was taken to University Hospital. It is unknown how old the victim is at this time.
1 a.m.: Police said a shooting happened at the Dairy Mart on W. 117th, and a 34-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. She was taken to Fairview Hospital.
2 a.m.: Police said a shooting happened at Harvard Ave., where a 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. He arrived to Southpoint Hospital in a private vehicle, and then he was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital.
