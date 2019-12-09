17 ways to give locally with Cleveland food for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you have a foodie on your gift list? Are you hoping to support local businesses with your gift giving this year? I’ve got my personal list of ways to give locally with the best of Northeast Ohio’s food scene. Here’s my ultimate wish list:
1. Braising or sausage making class at Saucisson.
2. Classes at Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.
3. Charcuterie from Edwins Butcher Shop.
4. Nitrate-free artisan charcuterie from Na*Kyrsie Meats.
5. Chef Michael Symon’s new book, Fix it with Food.
6. Chef Jonathan Sawyers’s latest cook book, House of Vinegar.
7. The Deck from Cleveland Independents. ($10 discounts to 49 restaurants)
8. Tickets for a Cleveland Brew Bus Tour.
9. Tickets to an upcoming Dinner in the Dark. (six course dinner by six chefs, who don’t reveal the menu until guests arrive)
10. Tickets for a Canton Food Tour.
11. The Chef’s Garden vegetable box.
12. Truffles from Lily Chocolates and Confections.
13. Spice and recipe boxes from Fire Spice Company.
14. Whole grain mustard and handcrafted cheese from Old Brooklyn Cheese Company.
15. Coffee from Six Shooter.
16. Custom cutting board from Cleveland Cutting Board Co.
17. Cocktail mixers from Pope’s Kitchen.
