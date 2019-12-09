Worker stabbed to death during altercation at Sandusky-area Golden Corral restaurant

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly stabbing at a northern Ohio Golden Corral restaurant is under investigation.
Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department responded to the Golden Corral on Milan Road late Sunday night for reports of a stabbing.
Investigators learned from witnesses that a customer and a Golden Corral employee, identified as 32-year-old Cevin Stanley, exchanged words at the end of business hours.
The incident eventually escalated into a verbal altercation, police said.
According to police, other Golden Corral workers took Stanley outside in an attempt to calm him down. That is when the suspect approached and stabbed Stanley.
Stanley was able to walk back into the restaurant, but collapsed while witnesses called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect left the area in a white SUV heading south on U.S. Route 250. No additional suspect description is available.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or suspect is asked to call Perkins Township police.
