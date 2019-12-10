Akron man indicted for murder of live-in girlfriend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Akron man has been indicted for the murder of his live-in girlfriend.
Ricardo Marshall was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, murder, domestic violence and endangering children.
Akron police said Marshall called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and said he found his 40-year-old girlfriend not breathing.
When officers and EMS arrived at the home in the 600 block of Chittenden Street, Kathy Landino was found on the first floor and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Marshall then confessed to killing her.
Police said the couple lived in the Chittenden Street home with Marshall’s three children, ages 10-13.
The children are now in the custody of Summit County Children Service’s.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Landino suffered from blunt force injuries.
Marshall will be arraigned on Dec. 13.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.