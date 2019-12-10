Ashland teacher pleads guilty to voyeruism

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hillsdale Middle School and High School art teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges late Monday.
Robert Altenburger, 29, pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism for getting video under student’s clothing.
This happened once on Aug. 22 and four times on Aug. 30.
Altenburger remains out on bond and has been ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any minor and not be on the property of any school district in Ashland County.
He will be sentenced on Jan. 14.
