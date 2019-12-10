The best beer pairings for the holidays with Northeast Ohio restaurant Der Braumeister and the Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When it’s time to sit down to a special holiday meal, the right beverage pairing can really put it over the top.
This week on Taste Buds, we’re talking beer pairings with Jenn Wirtz at Der Braumeister, the local German restaurant that’s been family-run since 1983.
Wirtz has taken over ownership in the past year or so and is the third-generation of her family to run the business.
Our guest has been a beer aficionado for some time and takes great pride in curating their extensive beer selection.
She’ll be bringing several holiday beers that pair well with holiday menus.
- Chimay Warsteiner
- Mad Elf
- HofBrau Delicator
Ownership at Der Braumeister also recently decided to start doing brunch at the restaurant, which premiered the first of December.
Wirtz’s mom, Linda, is still heading up the kitchen. Their recipes are all original, made from scratch, and they not only buy local, but they use the entire animal when possible.
Join us for a holly jolly hoppy discussion. You can tune in live through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, or through our app or website.
In addition, you may watch the show through Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
As always, you can chime in through Facebook Live with comments and questions.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.