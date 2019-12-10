Browns won’t shut OBJ down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Freddie Kitchens was quick to end one line of questioning on Monday.
“No, there has not," the Browns head coach responded, when asked if there has been any talk of shutting Odell Beckham Jr. down for the season.
The talented, and at times mercurial receiver, has been battling a sports hernia throughout the season, but that was only the second-biggest OBJ story that broke on Sunday, just hours before the Browns took on the Bengals.
Multiple reports also claimed that Beckham Jr. has been telling opponents throughout the season that he wants out of Cleveland.
“Did Odell say that?" Kitchens fired back at a reporter during his Monday media session. "OK, case closed then. Odell did not say it. Odell has not told me anything remotely dealing with that. I know he has done a great job of getting to the game on Sunday.”
Beckham is on pace for another 1,000 yard season, but he caught only two passes in the win over Cincinnati, and his two touchdowns are a staggering disappointment considering the hype that followed his arrival in Cleveland.
Last week, he wouldn’t commit to a future with the Browns, saying he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now, but also saying he doesn’t know how he’ll feel in the offseason.
Sunday, following the game, he refused to comment further on his future.
Linebacker Joe Schobert was also asked if he sees any indication that Beckham, who has four years left on his current contract, wants an off season trade.
“He always seems happy," Schobert said. "He just gifted the whole team shoes today so it was pretty nice of him. For everything I see from him, all of my interactions are all positive.”
