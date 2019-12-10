Cedar Point to unveil 150th anniversary plans on Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - “America’s Roller Coast” will celebrate its 150th anniversary in the 2020 season.
Since the 2019 season ended, Cedar Point has teased big improvements and changes to come for the sesquicentennial.
Those plans will finally be detailed on Wednesday.
Park officials will announce anniversary celebration plans live on YouTube at 11 a.m.
New programs that have already been announced for the upcoming amusement park season include the “Pass Perks” rewards and the Gold Pass.
