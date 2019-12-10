Cedar Point to unveil 150th anniversary plans on Wednesday

Cedar Point's Millennium Force roller caoster (Source: Jordan Sternberg)
December 10, 2019 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:01 AM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - “America’s Roller Coast” will celebrate its 150th anniversary in the 2020 season.

Since the 2019 season ended, Cedar Point has teased big improvements and changes to come for the sesquicentennial.

Those plans will finally be detailed on Wednesday.

Park officials will announce anniversary celebration plans live on YouTube at 11 a.m.

New programs that have already been announced for the upcoming amusement park season include the “Pass Perks” rewards and the Gold Pass.

