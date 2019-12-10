Celtics crush Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum (0) and Daniel Theis, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Source: Charles Krupa)
By Christopher Dellecese | December 9, 2019 at 10:28 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 10:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tough stretch didn’t get any better for the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday.

Cleveland dropped its 6th straight on the road, 110-88 in Boston.

Gordon Hayward returned from a broken hand to score 14 for Boston, which led 53-40 at the half.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 22 points.

The Cavs shot just 39% from the field and 7-of-31 from three-point land.

Cleveland’s lone bright spot was center Tristan Thompson, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Next for the Cavs is a tough back-to-back with Houston in town Wednesday, followed by a Thursday trip to San Antonio.

