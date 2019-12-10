Celtics crush Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tough stretch didn’t get any better for the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday.
Cleveland dropped its 6th straight on the road, 110-88 in Boston.
Gordon Hayward returned from a broken hand to score 14 for Boston, which led 53-40 at the half.
Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 22 points.
The Cavs shot just 39% from the field and 7-of-31 from three-point land.
Cleveland’s lone bright spot was center Tristan Thompson, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Next for the Cavs is a tough back-to-back with Houston in town Wednesday, followed by a Thursday trip to San Antonio.
