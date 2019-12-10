Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have acknowledged that a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Sunday's game. The said the crew “unknowingly”violated league rules against the practice. Those rules were also an issue in 2007, when the Patriots were caught videotaping opposing team signals. In the scandal that came to be known as Spygate, the Patriots were fined $250,000 and docked a first-round draft choice, and coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young won the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the nation's top college defensive player. Young was the nation's most dominant player on defense this season. He recorded 16 1/2 sacks and forced six fumbles in just 10 games for the undefeated Buckeyes. His best game came against then-No. 13 Wisconsin when he had four sacks and two forced fumbles in a 38-7 Ohio State victory. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Young joins a list of former Nagurski Award winners that includes Aaron Donald, Warren Sapp, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs and Champ Bailey.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists. Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York City after a record-breaking season. The senior has led the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Burrow would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. All three quarterbacks who are finalists this season started their careers at different schools and transferred.
BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker led Boston’s balanced scoring with 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 14 points in his return from a broken hand and the Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 110-88 victory over the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 19 points with 11 boards for Boston, which improved to 10-0 at TD Garden. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight games and 13 of 14.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals fell flat in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL's top team lost in regulation for the first time since mid-November. The Capitals had their winning streak snapped at six despite Alex Ovechkin's 21st goal of the season. Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 37 shots. Columbus ended its four-game skid and won for the first time in the month of December. Cam Atkinson scored two goals for the Blue Jackets as he shows signs of heating up offensively. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for Columbus.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens should have ringmaster added to his job title. This Browns season has been another circus. A day after Cleveland its fourth straight home game to keep playoff hopes intact Kitchens was forced to address more reports that star wide receiver Odell Beckham is unhappy and wants out. Kitchens said Beckham has never said anything close to that to him and he's not convinced the three-time Pro Bowler is looking to leave. Kitchens also reprimanded quarterback Baker Mayfield who criticized the team's medical staff for its handling of Beckham's injury after Sunday's win over Cincinnati.