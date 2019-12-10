Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens should have ringmaster added to his job title. This Browns season has been another circus. A day after Cleveland its fourth straight home game to keep playoff hopes intact Kitchens was forced to address more reports that star wide receiver Odell Beckham is unhappy and wants out. Kitchens said Beckham has never said anything close to that to him and he's not convinced the three-time Pro Bowler is looking to leave. Kitchens also reprimanded quarterback Baker Mayfield who criticized the team's medical staff for its handling of Beckham's injury after Sunday's win over Cincinnati.