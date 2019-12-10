Jackson Township police asking for witnesses in fatal crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have asked for witnesses in a crash that killed a 67-year-old man Monday evening.
According to Jackson Township police, Kenneth Keiner was traveling eastbound on Fulton Drive, NW, near Fleetwood Avenue, NW, just after 9 p.m.,when he went off the road and struck several trees.
Police said Keiner’s car then overturned.
The North Canton man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who saw the accident is asked to call Jackson Township police at (330) 834-3960.
