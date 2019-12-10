Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother has donated the organs of the 18-month-old daughter she lost in a Thanksgiving Day car crash. Ciera Jones tells the Springfield News-Sun that she considers her toddler, Camiyah Carty, a hero because of the lives being saved as a result of her death. The girl was killed when a vehicle her mother was driving home from a Thanksgiving dinner slowed down due to a flat tire and was struck by another vehicle. Jones said her daughter's heart, kidneys and liver were donated and used to save the lives of three children and a adult woman. Camiyah's other body parts were donated to research and science.