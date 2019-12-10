Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-GENERAL-MOTORS-LORDSTOWN
GM lending $40M to startup company buying closed Ohio plant
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — General Motors has agreed to loan $40 million to a newly formed company that wants to make electric pickup trucks at a massive Ohio assembly plant GM shut down earlier this year. Documents filed last week show the agreement also would allow GM to buy back the plant up until next May. Lordstown Motors wants to begin making electric trucks at the former GM plant by late 2020. But it said in November it still needs more investors before manufacturing can begin. A GM spokesman says the loan is structured to help Lordstown Motors stick to its launch schedule.
RESTAURANT-FATAL STABBING
Police: Customer accused in Golden Corral worker's stabbing
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a customer is accused in the fatal stabbing of a restaurant employee outside the business where the two had argued earlier. Perkins Township Police Chief Robb Parthemore said in a release Monday that officers were called to a Golden Corral restaurant Sunday night on reports of a stabbing. The chief says witnesses indicated restaurant employee Cevin Stanley and a customer argued inside the restaurant and fellow employees took Stanley outside to prevent more trouble. Police say witnesses told them the customer followed and stabbed Stanley and then left. The restaurant says it is cooperating fully with police.
VEHICLE HITS BUILDING-FATALITIES
Police: Car in fatal crash traveling at apparent high speed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a car that ran into a building, leaving three people dead and another person injured, apparently was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed. Columbus police say the car failed to make a curve on an exit ramp of Interstate 71, crashing into an NTB Tire & Service Center around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say 18-year-old Otoniel Alcauter, 19-year-old Luis Guzman and an unidentified male who were in the car died at the scene. A 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition. No one was in the building.
OFFICIAL PORTRAIT-KASICH
Official portrait unveiled of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Statehouse officials have unveiled the official portrait of former Ohio. Gov. John Kasich. The Republican held office from 2011 through 2018. The Capital Square Review and Advisory Board presented the portrait of Kasich on Monday afternoon in the Statehouse atrium, following remarks by Senate President Larry Obhof and current Gov. Mike DeWine. Kasich served as the state's 69th governor and was a long-time former congressman. Private donations are used to pay for portraits of former Ohio governors.
FATAL CRASH-DONATED ORGANS
Mother donates organs of child killed in Thanksgiving crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother has donated the organs of the 18-month-old daughter she lost in a Thanksgiving Day car crash. Ciera Jones tells the Springfield News-Sun that she considers her toddler, Camiyah Carty, a hero because of the lives being saved as a result of her death. The girl was killed when a vehicle her mother was driving home from a Thanksgiving dinner slowed down due to a flat tire and was struck by another vehicle. Jones said her daughter's heart, kidneys and liver were donated and used to save the lives of three children and a adult woman. Camiyah's other body parts were donated to research and science.
ERMA BOMBECK-WRITERS' WORKSHOP
Writers' workshop named for Erma Bombeck set for 2020
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A biennial writers’ workshop in Ohio named for the late humor writer Erma Bombeck is set for the spring of 2020. The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is held every other year on the campus of the University of Dayton, Bombeck’s alma mater. Workshop officials say Emmy Award-winner and essayist Cathy Guisewite, creator of the comic strip “Cathy,” will open this year’s workshop set for April 2-4. Others scheduled to headline the workshop include standup comedian Wendy Liebman and Mike Reiss, an Emmy Award-winning writer for the animated TV series, “The Simpsons.” Bombeck died in 1996 at the age of 69.
AP-FBN-BENGALS-BROWNS
Browns win to stay in playoff hunt, can't avoid OBJ drama
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns still have a playoff pulse _ and more drama. Nick Chubb ran for 99 of his 106 yards after halftime and the Browns outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 27-19 for their fourth straight win at home. Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had scoring runs for the Browns. But Cleveland's win was overshadowed by reports wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland. Beckham wouldn't address the speculation. The Browns caught a big break in the fourth quarter when Mayfield's third interception was overturned by an interference call. Joe Mixon had 146 yards rushing for the Bengals (1-12).
POLICE OFFICER-RACIAL SLUR
City must pay lost wages to officer who used racial slur
CINCINNATI (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that the city of Cincinnati must pay lost wages to a black police officer who was suspended for using a racial slur. Officer Donte Hill was given a written reprimand after he was recorded using a slur while responding to a fight in November 2018. Chief Eliot Isaac had Hill's case reviewed a month later when a white officer named Dennis Barnette was also recorded using a racial slur while trying to arrest a black woman at a nightclub. Both Hill and Barnette received unpaid suspensions. Both officers filed lawsuits against the city.
CLERGY STRESS-PLIGHT OF THE PRIESTHOOD
US Catholic priests describe turmoil amid sex abuse crisis
CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — For many Catholic priests across the United States, these are difficult times. Those who’ve acted honorably throughout their ministry feel they’ve lost public and parishioner support due to the scandals involving sex abuse committed by other priests. A severe shortage of priests means many of them now run parishes single-handedly. There's a heavier workload than in the past and a greater degree of isolation. And some complain of a lack of support from their bishops. One priest in Michigan says church leaders' cover-up of the abuse scandal was “utterly unchristian kind of behavior."
COLD-CASE DEATH-INVESTIGATION
Police reopen investigation of 1981 cold case death in Ohio
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has been reopened into the 38-year-old cold case of a teenager who was found dead five days after he disappeared from a party in a Cleveland suburb. Newburgh Heights police announced the department will partner with Tiffin University students to find out what happened to 17-year-old Kurt Sova. Sova went to a house party on Oct. 23, 1981. He left the party and never made it home. Sova's body was found five days later in a ravine near the house where the party was held. A coroner at the time could not determine Sova's cause of death.