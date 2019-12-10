1.7 magnitude earthquake reported near Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of Willowick under the open waters of Lake Erie at about 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
The quake had a 6 km depth, and likely wasn’t felt by most residents.
However, it’s the second earthquake reported on the East Side in the last four days.
The first quake was felt in Eastlake, just a few minutes east of Willowick, on Dec. 7,
The 2.6 magnitude Eastlake quake was 5 km in-depth, was felt almost 12 miles away, and lasted 44 seconds.
