$1 million bond for man accused of killing a Vietnam Veteran in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a killing a Vietnam Veteran at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat in Maple Heights appeared in court Tuesday.
Carl Sanders had an initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
The judge ordered Sanders to be held on a $1 million bond and his case will be sent directly to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Maple Heights police said the victim, David Brown, 73, worked at the laundromat.
On Dec. 2, Brown was allegedly trying to stop Sanders from assaulting women at the laundromat, when Sanders shot him twice.
Brown died at the scene.
Police arrested Sanders later that morning.
He is charged with aggravated murder and having a weapon under disability. Police said additional charges are possible.
