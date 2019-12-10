$1 million bond for 2 suspects charged in deadly stabbing of Sandusky-area Golden Corral worker

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged in connection to the deadly stabbing of a Sandusky-area Golden Corral worker appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Demetrius Hall, 28, is charged with murder. Tausha Patch, 33, is charged with complicity to murder.
Both pleaded not guilty at Tuesday’s initial appearance. The Sandusky Municipal Court judge set bond at $1 million for Hall and Patch.
Officers from the Perkins Township responded to the Golden Corral on Milan Road late Sunday night for reports of a stabbing.
Investigators learned from witnesses that a Golden Corral employee, identified as 32-year-old Cevin Stanley, exchanged words with a customer at the end of business hours.
The incident eventually escalated into a verbal altercation, police said.
According to police, other Golden Corral workers took Stanley outside in an attempt to calm him down. That is when the suspect approached and stabbed Stanley.
Stanley was able to walk back into the restaurant, but collapsed while witnesses called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former colleagues and members of Stanley’s family gathered Monday night during a vigil at the Golden Corral where the stabbing took place.
Stanley leaves behind three children; a 9- and a 2-year-old, as well as a 6-month-old baby.
Hall and Patch are due back on court on Dec. 13.
