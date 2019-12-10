Murder warrant issued for man connected to death of Cleveland nightclub security guard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A murder warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Earl Franklin Jr.
Franklin is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Jayme Smith.
Smith was shot early Monday morning near E. 59th Street and Mound Ave.
A loved-one called 911 stating Smith was lying on a sidewalk and had been shot in the chest.
Cleveland.com reports Smith witnessed a shooting at Epic Restaurant and Lounge on Sunday.
The newspaper said Smith provided police with a detailed description of the shooter.
Investigators are now looking into whether Smith’s murder was an act of revenge.
Anyone with information on Smith’s murder of the whereabouts of Franklin should call the Ceveland Police Department.
