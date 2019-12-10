Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly weather settling in through Thursday

Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly weather settling in through Thursday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures falling through the 30?s today
By Samantha Roberts | December 10, 2019 at 2:05 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 1:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front came through this morning. Cold air continues to settle into northern Ohio this afternoon. Temperatures will be below normal through Thursday. We will thaw out a bit by Friday.

Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly weather settling in through Thursday

Tonight: Cold. Passing snow showers, mainly on the East Side. Lows near 20°.

Tomorrow: Cold. Mostly sunny and windy. Highs near 30°.

Thursday: Cold. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40°.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

This weekend: Showers on Saturday. Highs in the low 40s. A few flakes on Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.