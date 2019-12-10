Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures falling through the 30’s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold front came through very early this morning. Much colder air continues to build in throughout the day. Temperatures slowly fall through the 30′s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. There is some moisture in place so that will lead to widespread clouds. I do think some lake effect snow will develop east of Cleveland. My current thinking is Trace to 3 inches. The best chance for some accumulation will be in northern Ashtabula County. Light lake effect snow east of Cleveland continues into the evening. Most will see some clearing tonight. Temperatures plunge to around 20 degrees overnight.