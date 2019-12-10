Ohio group says public is being denied right to vote on controversial LGBTQ law

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina City Council this summer passed an ordinance banning various forms of discrimination.
It included LGBTQ provisions; provisions a Christian group objects to.
They are members of the Ohio Christian Alliance. They went to the Medina Board of Elections demanding that their petition asking for a vote of the public be approved.
It regards a law that would eliminate the difference between men and women in all kinds of things. One really bothers them, according to group president Chris Long.
The part of the ordinance that rankles petition signers is that if it is not repealed, it would make it perfectly fine for a man to go in and use the women’s room.
A female employee could go in unannounced and use the men’s room.
“It puts one class above another, special rights rather than equal rights, and that’s what I dislike about it,” said group member Joann Campbell.
“What about the rights of that 17-year-old girl? What about her privacy rights?,” added Long.
They, and others, objected in advance of the council vote that approved the law.
Next, they gathered enough petition signatures to require a public vote.
But the Board of Elections disqualified 59 voters for what was called non-matching signatures. It left the group 44 signatures short of what they needed.
“We saw it and obtained 47 sworn affidavits with phone ID of these voters,” responded Long.
19 News went to the Board of Elections where director Carol Lawler explained the board’s position.
“The Board has consulted with our legal council, the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office. We’re following his advice and the advice of the secretary of State,” she said.
The petitioners are also asking the secretary of state to intervene. If the vote happens it will be next November.
