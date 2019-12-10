Police search for missing teenage girl from Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public to help locate a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Elyria area.
Taylor Huddleston was reported missing to Elyria police on the afternoon of Dec. 7. She was last seen at her Salem Avenue home that morning, according to police.
Huddleston is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She may be wearing a blue coat and blue shoes.
Anyone with information about Huddleston’s location can call detectives at 440-326-1211.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.