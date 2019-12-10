Report: Patriots under investigation by NFL over potential spying at Browns-Bengals game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The New England Patriots are under investigation by the NFL over potential spying at the Browns-Bengals game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, ESPN reports.
The Patriots had a video crew member inside the Browns press box. When the Bengals complained to the league about it, and an investigation was launched.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Browns credentialed the Patriots advance scout for Sunday’s game.
During the game, Schefter reported a team official spotted one of the Patriots’ video crew members, as he was wearing a team shirt. The Bengals official alerted the league. The NFL has the video.
On the Patriots side, they said it is for a press box feature on one of their advance scouts.
Dianna Russini, of ESPN, reported the person on the Patriots side called himself an employee for Robert Kraft.
Russini said a guy was interviewing a pro scout for the Patriots, but it was before the game even started.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston and discussed the incident.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not have much to say on the matter.
