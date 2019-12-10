A Taste of Black Cleveland: Restaurant Week 2019 showcasing Cleveland’s diverse eateries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Taste of Black Cleveland: Restaurant Week 2019 is showcasing a variety of local restaurants serving up bold flavors and unique experiences.
Larese Purnell organized the inaugural event, which runs from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16.
“Small businesses, they struggle around this time of year because they don’t have the millions of dollars within their marketing budgets to compete with a lot of your corporate based restaurants,” Purnell said. “So, we really wanted to create something to drive business through their doors this time of year.”
A total of 19 restaurants are competing in the restaurant week. Customers will vote for their favorites.
"The top five restaurants will have the opportunity to be a part of the launch test kitchen at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at the end of January," Purnell said. "So, they'll be featured in front of thousands of people."
Chef Eric Rogers, of Black Box Fix in Legacy Village, is featuring a sandwich called the “OMG Philly.”
"We sell thousands of these a month," Rogers said. "It has creole shrimp, you got chicken made fresh to order, mushrooms, onion, peppers, locally made bread and a nice Yum sauce on it. We love to serve, and we love to give back to the community."
Eboni Gray, of Sweet Fix Bakery, brought one of their signature items: The Sweet Fix Cake.
Purnell, Rogers and Gray said Clevelanders are hungry for different food experiences and do a great job supporting small businesses.
More information on the event and participating restaurants can be found here.
