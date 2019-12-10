Woman struck, infants unharmed by shots fired into Cleveland Heights home day care

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland Heights are investigating the shooting of a home day care facility where several infant children were being supervised.
According to a Cleveland Heights police report, officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3400 block of Hartwood Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Responding officers found a 37-year-old woman inside the home day care suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper arm. She was transported to University Hospitals for treatment, but was later able to answer questions from police while at the emergency room.
Three children under the age of 4 years old were also at the day care when the house was struck by bullets, according to the police report.
While investigating, police found damage from at least seven bullets to the home’s exterior, windows, and interior furniture.
Neighbors in the area told detectives that they heard the gunshots and immediately looked out their windows to see what the noise was. Two neighbors reported seeing two younger-looking males in dark clothing running down the middle of Hartwood Road.
A K-9 was used to try to track down the suspects after learning they fled on foot, but investigators believe they later escaped the area in a car.
Several police officers on a separate call nearby at the time reported hearing approximately 12 gunshots coming from the Hartwood Road location.
Records from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show that a child care license for “Binka S Babies” is registered to the address of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting and potential suspect identities should call Cleveland Heights police.
This is a developing story.
