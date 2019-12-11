2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron residence housing 6-month-old shot at ‘multiple’ times, according to police

By Alan Rodges
Updated: Dec. 11, 2019 at 11:53 AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after multiple shots are fired into an Akron home housing a 6-month-old baby.

Police say that just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, they were called to the 800 block of Work Dr. for a drive-by shooting.

According to the report, police say that a 72-year-old homeowner on the street told them that a suspicious vehicle drove down the road and shot at their house and a parked car.

One of the bullets did penetrate an interior wall, narrowly missing one of the occupants.

There were multiple people inside the house at the time of the incident. However, there were no injuries to report.

According to the report, occupants in the home range from 6 months to 72-years-old.

Multiple gun shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Officers are still trying to determine if the incident was domestic-related.

Police say there are no witnesses and no known suspects at the time of the shooting.

