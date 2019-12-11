Brook Park dog returned after being stolen outside of Ohio City Deli

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park dog is returned to its family after it was stolen out of a car outside of a deli.
The dog’s owner, Alaina Yantko, was desperate to get her dog back.
Yantko posted on Facebook around 3 am on Wednesday that her dog returned home.
This comes after the dog was taken from her family last weekend.
19 News is still working on the details surrounding the dog’s journey home, and if the police made an arrest during their investigation. As soon as these details become clear, expect 19 News to give an update on the story.
This is the second case of a stolen dog in our area recently. The last story had a happy ending with Cleveland police finding that dog and reuniting him with his owner.
Yantko says the pup was stolen from her car when she ran into the Ohio City Deli.
In what felt like a split second to Alaina Yantko, her 2-year-old Shih Tzu Yorkie mix, Lucy, was stolen out of her car.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Yantko. “Things like this you only see on TV, and it normally doesn’t happen to you."
Yantko said she ran into the Ohio City Deli and forgot to lock her car door. In surveillance video, you can see that Yantko runs out of the store and sees the suspect, a young man wearing a yellow hoodie, coming out of her car and getting into a silver Acura. As soon as she realizes what’s going on, she chases after the car.
“By the time I opened the door and realized what was going on, it was too late, said Yantko. “My husband, he heard me screaming, and he was on his way out.”
The victim’s husband works at the deli and saw everything. The crime was also captured on the store’s surveillance camera.
The crook also got away with her cell phone, purse, and about $500, but she doesn’t care about any of that. She just wanted her pup back. Losing Lucy was even harder for Yantko’s 4-year-old daughter, Selena Hassan.
“Give my Lucy back,” the 4-year-old pleaded. “I really love her. I really miss her a lot.”
The suspect is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, with black dreadlocks. Police found his car later that evening, and it was stolen.
Police arrested three men found with the car for assault. They did not match the description of the suspect. Police say the men have not given any information about the dog or the car.
“We would like our dog back,” Yantko told the crook. “She means a lot to my daughter and our whole family. You don’t take somebody’s pet. I think about everything bad that can happen, and I just hope for the best.”
