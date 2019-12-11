Brook Park woman says dog was stolen out of her car at Ohio City Deli

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park woman is desperate to get her dog back. She says the pup was stolen from her car when she ran into the Ohio City Deli this weekend. This is the second case of a stolen dog in our area recently. The last story had a happy ending with Cleveland police finding that dog and reuniting him with his owner.
In what felt like a split second to Alaina Yantko, her 2-year-old Shih Tzu Yorkie mix, Lucy, was stolen out of her car.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Yantko. “Things like this you only see on TV and it normally doesn’t happen to you."}
Yantko said she ran into the Ohio City Deli and forgot to lock her car door. In surveillance video you can see that Yantko runs out of the store and sees the suspect, a young man wearing a yellow hoodie, coming out of her car and getting into a silver Acura. As soon as she realizes what’s going on she chases after the car.
“By the time I opened the door and realized what was going on it was too late, said Yantko. “My husband, he heard me screaming and he was on his way out.”
The victim’s husband works at the deli and saw everything, it was also captured on the store’s surveillance camera.
The crook also got away with her cell phone, her purse and about $500, but she doesn’t care about any of that. She just wants her pup back. Losing Lucy has been even harder for Yantko’s 4-year-old daughter, Selena Hassan.
“Give my Lucy back,” the 4-year-old pleaded. “I really love her. I really miss her a lot.”
The suspect is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, with black dreadlocks. Police found his car later that evening, it was stolen. Police arrested three men found with the car for assault. They did not match the description of the suspect. Police say the men have not given any information about the dog or the car.
“We would like our dog back,” Yantko told the crook. “She means a lot to my daughter and our whole family. You don’t take somebody’s pet. I think about everything bad that can happen and I just hope for the best.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.