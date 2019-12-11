Caramel dipped, chocolate apples—it’s what’s for Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can pick up a Christmas tree anywhere, but to find a caramel dipped, chocolate covered apple that feeds six you have to go to Cleveland’s own Cavotta’s Garden Center & Urban Farm in the old Nottingham neighborhood on Cleveland’s east side.
“You get a great, fresh, crisp, granny smith apple, dip it into buttery caramel, chocolate and then add toppings,” owner Angela Cavotta said.
Cavotta is the third generation to own and operate the urban nursery. Her grandfather started the business 90 years ago, and Cavotta took the reins 15 years ago.
Cavotta, who operates the three acre farm, brought her passion for making the gourmet apples to the nursery and admitted the apples might be better sellers than the holiday trees.
“Chocolate is really good, it’s probably, almost, maybe better than the Christmas trees, but we’ve sold trees forever,” Cavotta told 19 News.
Beginning the week before Thanksgiving and continuing until Valentine’s Day Cavotta makes the gourmet confections starting at 4 a.m.
She opens the tree sales at 11 a.m.
“I’m a one woman show,” Cavotta said. “The apples bring so much happiness, the apples are awesome.”
During the summer the farm is transformed, apples are traded for fresh produce and goats, chickens and rabbits return.
Cavotta’s Garden Center & Urban Farm is located at 19603 Nottingham Road in Cleveland.
