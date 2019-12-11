Cedar Point offers new food, brings back favorites for its 150th anniversary

Guests will receive a special dining passport to eat and drink your way through 15 of the park’s food locations to sample some of the park’s old favorites and new creations, like the Happy Friar for Cedar Point’s famous fresh-cut French fries, Toft’s Ice Cream Parlor for one of three new signature milkshakes or a scoop of the signature anniversary ice cream flavor. Those who complete the tour receive a free t-shirt to commemorate the accomplishment.