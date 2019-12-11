Cedar Point offers new food, brings back favorites for its 150th anniversary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you return to Cedar Point for the 2020 season, you better come hungry. As part of the 150th anniversary celebrations, the amusement park will be bringing back some nostalgic favorites, cooking up on-trend crowd-pleasers, refreshing a popular location and offering up a “Taste of the Point.”
In an announcement from Hotel Breakers this morning, park officials revealed plans for French Quarter Confections, a New Orleans-themed establishment, just inside the park’s main entrance It will offer elephant ears, waffle on a stick and funnel cakes of any size and shape you could desire.
It will also serve up fresh-made fudge, cotton candy and a cascading chocolate fountain.
They’ll be bringing back their popular juice containers at The C.P. Juice Co., featuring the park’s well-known fruit juice bottles of orange, grape, lemon and apple.
This time it’ll also be making fresh squeezed juices, slushies and smoothies.
The Mac Shack mac and cheese bar, located near Toft’s Ice Cream Parlor, will offer gourmet mac and cheese.
There you can create your ultimate mac and cheese bowl, like the kind the culinary team tossed up in a massive cheese block during their live announcement today.
Over around the Lakeside Midway this season, you’ll find The Roost, which will be frying up fresh fried chicken.
The Corral is going to be reinvented and rebuilt from the ground up with a walk-in experience and a pair of lines for more efficient service.
Expect park favorite like cheese-on-a-stick, chicken fingers and hot dog-on-a-stick.
New hand-breaded chicken tenders, gourmet pizza with a focaccia crust will also be featured.
For season pass holders or frequent visitors, there’s the Taste of The Point food tour.
Guests will receive a special dining passport to eat and drink your way through 15 of the park’s food locations to sample some of the park’s old favorites and new creations, like the Happy Friar for Cedar Point’s famous fresh-cut French fries, Toft’s Ice Cream Parlor for one of three new signature milkshakes or a scoop of the signature anniversary ice cream flavor. Those who complete the tour receive a free t-shirt to commemorate the accomplishment.
