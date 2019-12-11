Cedar Point unveils exciting changes for park’s 150th anniversary

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point will announce plans to celebrate the park’s upcoming 150th anniversary season.
Tony Clark, a spokesperson for Cedar Point, already said a new roller coaster is NOT in the works.
Coincidental or not, the announcement comes with 150 days left until opening day, which is scheduled for May 9, 2020.
Since the 2019 season ended, Cedar Point has teased big improvements and changes to come for the sesquicentennial.
Several new programs have already been implemented, including the “Pass Perks” rewards and the Gold Pass.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.