Cleveland man has 8 warrants for not paying child support

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In the month of December, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers are featuring people who are wanted for not paying child support on Wanted Wednesday.
44-year-old Larnell Vance is currently wanted on eight separate warrants for failure to pay child support, as well as charges of felony assault and domestic violence.
Larnell’s last known address is 3554 East 140th Street, Cleveland.
It’s not just men who are wanted for not paying for their dependents.
34-year-old Patricia Hagle of Cleveland is also wanted by the sheriff’s department, on three cases of not paying for juvenile dependents.
Hagle also has a warrant for arrest out of the Brooklyn police department.
48-year-old Ronald Norman, also featured on Wanted Wednesday, is not wanted on child support charges but is wanted for attempted murder.
According to the sheriff’s department Norman attacked a person with a hammer.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
