Commuter Cast for Wednesday, Dec. 11
By Randy Buffington | December 11, 2019 at 7:08 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 7:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan is in to breakdown your morning commute:

There are some new traffic patterns that morning commuters may want to take note of if they are traveling in on I-271 southbound and I-480 Eastbound.

It’s going to be a cold and blustery day in Northeast Ohio. There will be single-digit wind chills this morning and there is some snow that is expected to hit east of Cleveland.

