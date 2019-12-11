Dozens of Akron families no longer feel safe after windows busted out in middle of the night

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighborhoods all over Akron have been terrorized in the last week. The suspect has the same MO every time, throwing a large rock through a window in the middle of the night.
"This is unexpected,” said Milan Guran, a victim of the crime. “This is ridiculous. I'm totally shocked that when I saw the stone on the floor, all the glass is on the floor."
One man caught the suspect in the act on his security camera.
Milan Guran says at around 1:30 this morning a huge rock came barreling into his living room.
“My wife, she’s really scared,” Guran said. “I have two daughters. One is 20 months; one is 5 years old, so, when I come back and see it was totally broken, I see the big holes. I’m scared about that.”
One woman tells 19 News she was watching a movie with her mom when she heard what sounded like gunshots. She came outside and found a mess and a rock on her front porch.
Between midnight and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Akron Police responded to five reports of rocks being thrown into windows. Over the past couple of weeks, police say there have been dozens of incidents like this and they believe they are connected. Guran is just grateful his family wasn’t hurt, and he hopes police will catch whoever is responsible.
"I'm really worried about my wife, my kids,” Guran said. “I'm not really angry but I'm just thinking about why would you do these kinds of things? This is not really good for our society."
If you have any information on these crimes, contact police.
