Firefighter injured battling blaze in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was injured while battling a fire early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s West side.
Crews were called to a three-story building on West 14th Street in the Tremont neighborhood around 6 a.m., according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
Residents in the building were evacuated while firefighters fought the blaze.
Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed that it was accidental and originated in the building’s basement.
